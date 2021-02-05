Lt. Gov. Crouch receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

From the Office of the Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch:

Earlier today, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Deaconess Downtown Clinic Vax site on Chestnut Street in Evansville, the city she was born and raised.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is one tool we have to help Hoosiers end this pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy,” Crouch said. “Thank you to the healthcare workers who helped administer my vaccination, and I encourage eligible Hoosiers to schedule an appointment and help keep themselves healthy with this extra layer of protection. Registering online was easy and only took me a couple of minutes.”

Crouch, who is 68, received the Pfizer vaccination and is scheduled to receive her second dose in approximately three weeks since the COVID-19 vaccination is a two-part series.

Earlier this week, Indiana opened COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals 65 and older. Appointments can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Be prepared for long wait times, but given the shear magnitude of scheduling, the State of Indiana has been doing an amazing job. By 5pm on Monday, the first day, over 96,000 Hoosiers had registered, for example. Also, please note a caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Vaccinations are made available at no out-of-pocket costs to patients. Vaccine providers can bill a patient’s insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine, but will not be able to charge the patient. Providers can seek reimbursement for uninsured patients from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

To read the latest information on Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

Video courtesy the Office of the Lt. Governor

