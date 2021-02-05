Legislation to increase funding for WestGate tech park

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative:

This session, State Representative Jeff Ellington is working on legislation to raise additional tax revenue for the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon to encourage more job growth and economic development in the area.

More than 30 Fortune 500 companies and small businesses are located at WestGate@Crane. This bill would expand funding for WestGate@Crane through the Certified Technology Park program, which was created to draw tech business to Indiana.

WestGate@Crane is located near the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, which makes it one of the most beneficial tech parks in the state to open a business. Indiana has made it a priority to attract military jobs, defense research and development to our state. Increased funding for this location could result in hundreds of quality jobs annually and boost the local economy.

This bill would increase the annual additional revenue capture limit on state and local income and sales taxes from $100,000 to $500,000, and would apply to WestGate@Crane or a certified technology park located within 5 miles of a qualified military base.



House Bill 1545 has been assigned to the House Committee on Ways and Means for consideration. Click here to watch House session and committees live, and view legislation.

Like this: Like Loading...