Linton girls rule over Mitchell, 54-28

Some photo highlights of the Linton Varsity Girls’ basketball game against Mitchell, including: (1.) Linton has a pre-game huddle before they battle on the court, (2.) Haley Rose with a defended layup, (3.) Vanessa Shafford and Jaylee Hayes scuffle for a free-throw rebound, (4.) Haley Rose left unguarded for an easy finger roll, (5.) Aubrey Burgess on the floor battling for a loose ball, (6.) Jared Rehmel and coaching staff watch as the game winds down.

The Linton Girls won 54 to 28 in the first round of the Sectionals. The win gave the Head Coach, Jared Rehmel, his 100th game win, a milestone! Linton will play again Friday night vs Rivet @ 6:00 at North Knox.

Featured photo is Head Coach Jared Rehmel with his Linton girls team. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography. To purchase high-resolution prints and photo files, including other Linton games, tournaments, and sports, go to Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...