Monroe Lake offers virtual ‘lunch and learn’ programs

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake’s virtual ‘lunch and learn’ program series will continue through March with presentations that will be streamed on Facebook Live.



On Tuesday, February 23rd at 11:30 a.m., Jill Vance, Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist, will discuss the cemeteries that were relocated when the reservoir was constructed.



The presentation on Tuesday, March 30th at 11:30 a.m. will be about the many different nesting strategies used by a variety of animals at the lake.



To locate the livestreams, go to Monroe Lake’s Facebook page at facebook.com/monroelake and click on the Events tab. The respective events are titled “Underwater Cemeteries” and “The Nesting Instinct”.



A Facebook account is not required to watch the presentations, but only those who have one can participate during the livestream by typing questions and comments into the chat.



If you are unable to tune in during the livestream, recordings of each presentation will be posted later under the videos tab on the Facebook page.



Questions about Monroe Lake’s programming should be directed to Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov, or by calling the Paynetown Activity Center at (812) 837-9967.

