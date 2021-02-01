Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccination site

From the Greene County General Hospital:

Greene County General Hospital is now hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site. To schedule an appointment, those eligible to receive the vaccine must schedule an appointment through the Indiana State Department of Health’s vaccination scheduling website.

To safely and conveniently administer the vaccinations, GCGH has set up a drive-up vaccination site located outside of our cafeteria. Those scheduled for a vaccine should follow the red “COVID VACCINE” arrow signs and park in a designated vaccination parking space at the time of their appointment. Please be sure to wear clothing that will allow our vaccinators access to your shoulder/upper arm area and please wear a mask.

Those receiving the vaccine should already be registered via the website, but we do ask that patients bring their identification and insurance cards.

Please watch our video for more information about accessing our vaccination site:

Photos courtesy Greene County General Hospital

Like this: Like Loading...