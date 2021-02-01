Beehunter Ditch gage height rises to nearly seven feet yesterday

With the snow and rain, the ground has become saturated and the gage height at Beehunter Ditch almost hit seven feet yesterday. The ditch, which runs along 12th Street, ultimately drains water from the City of Linton into the Goosepond area. It has now returned to a depth of under five feet.

Historically, seven feet height is on the top-end of what the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measuring device, which is located just east of the intersection at Highway 54 East and 12th Street, has reported over the passed few years. The streamgage was installed by the USGS to monitor the waterflow just a few years ago.

In addition to monitoring the Beehunter Ditch, the USGS also has monitoring devices in two other locations in Greene County. The other two sites are located in Doans and Newberry, measuring the Doans Creek and White River, respectively.

The USGS is the science agency for the Department of the Interior, and it describes itself as “the Nation’s largest water, earth, and biological science and civilian mapping agency.” The USGS’s mission is to collect, monitor, and analyze natural resource conditions, issues, and problems, it states on its website.

Featured photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...