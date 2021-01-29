Crash claims the life of Jasonville man

From the Indiana State Police:

On January 28, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 59 and County Road 625 North that claimed the life of one person and injured two others.

Preliminary investigation by Troopers Caleb Garvin and Ben Burris indicates that a 1996 Ford, which was driven by Steelie Barbee, age 52, of Jasonville, was traveling southbound on State Road 59 when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then traveled approximately fifty yards down an embankment, coming to an abrupt stop.

Upon their arrival at the scene, first responders immediately rendered first-aid to Barbee and two adult passengers. Greene County Coroner arrived and determined that Barbee succumbed to his injuries. The two passengers were treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

Master Trooper John Yung assisted with a crash reconstruction, toxicology results are pending and family members have been notified. Assisting Agencies: Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County Ambulance Service, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Skinner’s Wrecker Service.

