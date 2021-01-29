Public Defender Board meets for special meeting

The Greene County Public Defender Board met at 11am today for a special meeting. The agenda included:

Review and approve public defender 75% contract for new hire attorney;

Review and approve intern program for 2021;

Set tentative schedule for 2021 general Public Defender Board Meetings; and,

Election of Public Defender Board officers

Out of three applicants, Dustin Norfolk was accepted as a new contracted public defender; he currently does public defender work in Daviess and Martin Counties. References gave glowing reviews of him and his work. The motion to accept Mr. Norfolk was approved unanimously.

Levi Baysinger has applied for an internship position with the Public Defender’s Office. He is a third year law student, and he is looking to potentially return to Greene County after graduating law school and taking the bar exam in July. The motion to accept Mr. Baysinger as a paid intern was approved unanimously.

Dates for upcoming Public Defender Board meetings for 2021 were proposed, voted on, and accepted unanimously as follows:

Friday, March 12th, 2021

Friday, June 11th, 2021

Friday, Sept 10th, 2021

Friday, Dec 10th, 2021

In its final order of business, Alan Baughman was elected Chairman of the Board; Stella Royal was elected as the Vice-Chair.

With no other business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned at 11:23am.

