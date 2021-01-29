Hoosier students win with school choice opportunities

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative:

As a part of National School Choice Week, students and families across the nation celebrate the freedoms and flexibility to choose a school that best meets their needs. In Indiana, we believe a family’s income level or ZIP code should not dictate a student’s success.

Our state has a strong reputation for putting students and their families in control of their education. Just last year, our state ranked third in the nation for parent empowerment. The pandemic highlighted the need for flexible schooling options to accommodate a wide variety of academic, medical and social needs, and we’re working to ensure more Hoosiers can exercise school choice.

Currently, students who attend accredited nonpublic schools can apply for a choice scholarship and be eligible to receive up to 90 percent of their tuition funding. However, depending on their family’s income, they could receive as low as 50 percent. A family of four with an income of less than $70,000 could be shut out of educational opportunities. For example, a bus driver married to an auto mechanic, who each make under $35,000, couldn’t qualify for a scholarship for their child.

Legislation is being considered that would eliminate these financial barriers by providing 90 percent tuition support for every qualifying family and increasing the income threshold. This proposal would also establish the Indiana Education Savings Account Program, which would provide eligible families funding to directly pay for tuition or education-related services from an Indiana school.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about this bill and watch hearings live.

