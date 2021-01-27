Northern Indiana teacher pleads guilty to receiving child porn of students

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Indiana:

Brian Kunze, 32, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon following his guilty plea to receiving child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

Mr. Kunze was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $30,000 ($10,000 each) in restitution to the identified victims of this case.

According to documents in the case, Mr. Kunze, a former Wheeler High School teacher, used his position of authority at the school to cause one of his minor students to take and send him sexually explicit photos. A digital forensic examination of devices seized by federal law enforcement agents from Mr. Kunze’s home also revealed that he knowingly obtained sexually explicit photos of other minors whom he knew to be under the age of 18 because they attended the school where he taught. In total, Mr. Kunze admitting to knowingly receiving and possessing over 150 images depicting minors being caused to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan City Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster.

Featured photo by Thallen Merlin from Pexels

