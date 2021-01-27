Vehicle tips and tricks for icy, frozen weather

Winter weather is here, so here are a few tips to keep you and your car going in the cold, icy weather:

Slice a potato in half and rub one half over your windshield before the expected snow or ice. The sugars from the potato create a barrier that prevents ice from forming, and the residue it leaves can be easily cleaned away by using your wipers and washer fluid.

Mix rubbing alcohol and water in a 2:1 ratio. Using an empty spray bottle, spray the solution directly on the windshield and let it sit for a moment. Rubbing alcohol has a very low freezing point, which will allows this tip to work, although it may take a few applications if the ice is very thick.

If you have a frozen door lock, put a small amount of hand sanitizer on the end of your key and insert it into the lock. With COVID-19 causing hand sanitizer to be seemingly everywhere, it should be nearby somewhere.

Do you have other winter driving tips and tricks that you use? We would love to hear about them. Use the ‘Submit a Story” button on our website, and we will publish some of the best ones in a future article.

Featured photo by Ricardo Esquivel from Pexels

