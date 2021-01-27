COVID-19 numbers improve allowing students to go back to campus Feb. 1st

In a letter to parents earlier today, Dr. Kathy Goad, Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools said COVID-19 numbers were improving, and that would allow all students to return to campus learning on Monday, February 1st. The return of students to the school is significant for the social, emotional, and educational well-being of our students, she stated, although everyone must continue to follow the Greene County Health Department expectations, she went on to say. The entire letter is embedded below:

