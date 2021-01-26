Lawmakers tweet Yellen’s praises as the new Treasury Secretary

Secretary Janet Yellen was confirmed in a historic vote by the United States Senate as Secretary of the Treasury Department, gaining broad bi-partisan support. The Senate confirmation came days after Secretary Yellen won unanimous backing from both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee.

Many believe Secretary Yellen has the deep experience to meet this moment and get the economy back on track, strengthen the financial system, and restore jobs. As the first woman to lead the Treasury Department — and the first person to have ever served as Treasury Secretary, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors and Chair of the Federal Reserve — Secretary Yellen has been in the thick of things before, and many hope will be a strong, crisis-tested leader prepared to address the urgent economic and financial policy decisions facing the nation.

Here’s what they’re saying about Secretary Yellen’s Senate confirmation on Twitter:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin: I voted for Janet Yellen to become the first woman to lead @USTreasury in its 231-year history. Our new Treasury Secretary has deep experience that will be essential to take on the urgent economic crisis we face and #BuildBackBetter by investing in American workers. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Michael Bennet: Secretary Yellen’s overwhelming, bipartisan confirmation is an affirmation of her ability to lead and a positive sign for our country as President Biden’s administration begins. I’m grateful for her lifetime of service and willingness to serve once again. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Rep. Don Beyer: Warmest congratulations to @JanetYellen , the first woman to hold the office of Secretary of the Treasury, on her bipartisan confirmation. Secretary Yellen is the kind of experienced, crisis-tested leader the country needs [to] overcome this historic economic crisis. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: Janet Yellen is supremely qualified to confront the monumental challenges facing our economy—providing strong, serious leadership at the Treasury Department. I was honored to cast my vote in favor of her confirmation. Not only will Janet Yellen make history as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, but she will be the steady, experienced hand we need to guide us out of an economic crisis that the last administration exacerbated at every turn. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Bob Casey: I’m headed to the Senate floor to confirm Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary. She has the experience & vision to ensure the Treasury Department is at the forefront of the fight for working families, and I look forward to working with her to support our Commonwealth and country. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: Secretary @JanetYellen is a uniquely-qualified, crisis-tested leader whose expertise will be essential as @POTUS takes on the economic challenges facing our country. I am confident she will be an effective advocate in helping us build back a better economy for everyone. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: The swift confirmation of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the first woman to head that department, is great news for our country. No one is better prepared to help President Biden steer us out of this financial crisis. Secretary Yellen’s confirmation shatters another glass ceiling. In a field dominated by men, it’s refreshing to see a woman leading @USTreasury I look forward to working with her and President Biden to turn our economy around and help millions of Americans get back to work. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Jeff Merkley: Janet Yellen has proven herself to be a champion for broad-based economic growth that reaches everyone in our country. Her confirmation today breaks a long-standing glass ceiling for women in leadership and I look forward to working with her as we set out to unrig our economy. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Patty Murray: @JanetYellen is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department—a historic milestone at a challenging time for our country. I look forward to working with Secretary Yellen on the bold solutions needed to ensure we all get through this crisis—not just those at the top. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Gary Peters: We’re in the middle of an unprecedented economic crisis due to #COVID19 & need steady leadership to rebuild our economy for Michigan families & workers. Janet Yellen is uniquely qualified to help jumpstart our economy. Pleased she was confirmed on a bipartisan basis. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Chuck Schumer: At the Treasury Department, there are long hallways where portraits hang of all 77 Treasury Secretaries—all men, all the way back to Alexander Hamilton. I’m thrilled to vote for Janet Yellen today and add the first portrait of a woman to that hallway. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Thom Tillis: My statement after the Senate voted to confirm Secretary of the Treasury nominee @JanetYellen As former chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen brings extensive experience and knowledge to the @USTreasury. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock: Tonight, I voted to confirm @JanetYellen as Treasury Secretary, and I look forward to working with her to help get Georgia the COVID-19 relief we need in every corner of the state. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Our smart, tough, and principled new @USTreasury Secretary @JanetYellen understands that we need to act big to help our economy, small businesses, and working families recover from this crisis. I was proud to vote to confirm her today and I’m looking forward to working with her. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: Historic but also the right person for this tough moment! I worked with Janet Yellen as I put together my Paycheck Recovery Act. She is brilliant and understands how to help families, businesses and America overcome this economic devastation. Looking forward to working with her. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Financial Services GOP: Today Janet Yellen was confirmed as @USTreasurySec. “I think it’s important we have credible and experienced people to serve at the highest levels of government. Yellen has clearly demonstrated her capacity during her public service,” said RM @PatrickMcHenry on her nomination. [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Andrea Mitchell: #Janet Yellen is confirmed as Treasury Secretary 84-15 perhaps the most qualified for the post ever as former Fed Chair head of Obama Council of Economic Advisors and leading academic economist. Oh yes, also the 1st woman Treasury Secretary [Tweet, 1/25/21]

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

