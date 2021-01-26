Ellington files bill to increase funding for WestGate technology park

From the Office of Indiana State Representative Jeff Ellington:

To encourage more job growth and economic development for the area, State Representative Jeff Ellington drafted legislation to raise additional tax revenue for the funding of WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon.

Currently, more than 30 Fortune 500 companies and small businesses are located at WestGate@Crane. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, is located nearby and serves as the shore command of the U.S. Navy and provides comprehensive support for complex military systems. Ellington’s bill would expand funding for WestGate@Crane through the Certified Technology Park program, which was created to draw tech businesses to Indiana.

“WestGate’s proximity to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, makes it one of the most beneficial tech parks in the state to open a business,” Ellington said. “Indiana has made it a priority to draw military jobs and defense research and development to our state. Increased funding for this location could attract hundreds of quality jobs annually and boost the local economy.”

According to Ellington, his bill would increase the annual additional revenue capture limit on state and local income and sales taxes from $100,000 to $500,000, and would only apply to WestGate@Crane or a certified technology park located within 5 miles of a qualified military base.

House Bill 1545 has been assigned to the House Committee on Ways and Means for consideration. Watch session and committees live, and view legislation at iga.in.gov.

State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) represents House District 62, which includes portions of Greene, Monroe, Martin and Daviess counties.

