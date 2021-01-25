Successful otter trapping season reaches quota, closes early

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

DNR has closed the river otter trapping season after reaching its statewide quota.

The season was scheduled to run from November 15th – March 15th, or until the quota of 600 river otters was reached.

The framework of Indiana’s river otter season was carefully designed to limit the total harvest. Databases and reporting mechanisms allow for close monitoring of the total season harvest.

In addition to the quota, DNR regulations require that successful trappers register their otter within 24 hours. Regulations also require tagging of each pelt at a river otter check station or by authorized DNR personnel.

“Licensed trappers had a successful 2020–21 limited river otter trapping season,” said Geriann Albers, furbearer biologist with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “While the season has closed, DNR is continuing to collect data from legally trapped river otter to help guide future management decisions.”

More information about the river otter trapping season can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/8499.htm. Learn more about river otters: wildlife.IN.gov/7438.htm.

Featured photo by Kieren Ridley from Pexels

