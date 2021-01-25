Greene County Council to make annual appointments, appropriations

Later on this rainy afternoon, the Greene County Council will meet to consider several annual appointment, as well as additional appropriations.

Annual appointments the Council will consider include:

SIDC Board – Joe Huntington

Solid Waste Management – Brent Murray, Council Rep

Alcohol Beverage Board – Lori Speer

Economic Development Corporation – Jonas Uland, Council Rep

Economic Development Commission – Ron Lehman

Redevelopment Commission – Gregg Roudebush, Council Rep, and Lori Speer

Ambulance Board – Joe Huntington, Council Rep

Community Corrections Board – Jerry Frye, Council Rep

Emergency Management Advisory Board – Gregg Roudebush, Council Rep

Health Insurance Trustee Board – Kelly Zimmerly and Ron Lehman, Council Reps

Plan Commission – Jonas Uland

Personnel Administration Committee – Jerry Frye (1-year term)

Property Tax Board of Appeals – Irene Davis (R) and Bill Sipes (D) The Greene County Council has decision-making authority over fiscal affairs, such as approving and fixing annual operating budgets for all of the various county departments, authorizing the borrowing of money in the form of bonds and notes, authorizing the expenditure of public funds for specific purposes, establishing salaries and other compensation, fixing tax rates and levies, and setting priorities for the allocation of public funds.

The entire agenda for the meeting later today is embedded below:

