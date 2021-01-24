Linton wins and breaks record vs. South Decatur

Some photo highlights of the Linton Boys’ Basketball win over South Decatur High School, including: (1.) Drew Smith throwing up a shot, (2.) Logan Webb shooting a “3” up in front of his defender, (3.) Trey Goodman shooting behind the ark in front of his bench, (4.) Joey Hart dropping one in for the Miners, and (5.) Linton’s bench celebrating for their teammates.

Linton beat South Decatur 97 to 68, and Lincoln Hale broke the single-game scoring record with 48 points.

Featured photo is Lincoln Hale. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

