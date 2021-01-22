Photo highlights of Linton vs. Brown County High School Girls’ Basketball

Some photo highlights of this evening’s Linton vs. Brown County High School Girls’ Basketball game, including: (1.) Aubrey Burgess driving to the basket, (2.) Haley Rose with a no-look pass to her team, (3.) Vanessa Shafford shooting the record-breaking basket, (4.) Linton celebrating Vanessa’s basket, and (5.) Bradie Chambers shooting an open three in the 4th quarter.

Linton girls won 67 to 43, and Vanessa Shafford became the Linton’s All-Time Leading Scorer for the Lady Miners on her Senior Night.

Featured photo is the record-breaking team photo. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

