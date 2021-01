Due to lost revenue from the pandemic, the athletic department at Linton-Stockton aims to raise money in a unique way this year with the sale of engraved bricks to be displayed on the school grounds at Roy Williams Field. Billed as “buy a brick and leave a legacy,” each 4″x8″ engraved brick will cost $50, and each 8″x8″ brick will cost $100.

A website has been setup to facilitate sale of the commemorative bricks here.

