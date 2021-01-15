Indiana State Police continues seeking applicants for 81st Recruit Academy

From the Indiana State Police:

The Indiana State Police continues to accept applications for the 81st Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process, as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

*Current Law Enforcement Officers

If appointed, strong consideration will be given to the employee’s district of preference. Assignments will be made in accordance with the department’s residency requirements and needs.

Must have a minimum of three continuous years of full time, paid, law enforcement experience (sworn or merit) having graduated from a state accredited police academy (entry level law enforcement basic training curriculum); in which, the essential job functions were performed at a satisfactory or above level, as documented by employee evaluations.

Paid law enforcement experience does not include employment as a reserve officer, special officer, jailor, matron, radio operator, etc. even if these duties were performed as a sworn or merit officer. (It includes only full time, paid employment as a sworn or merit officer performing law enforcement functions).

Must be currently working as a law enforcement officer or may not have a lapse of employment as an officer of longer than three years prior to the application deadline.

Non-Resident applicants graduating from a law enforcement academy outside Indiana must complete the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy/Law Enforcement Training Board waiver process as determined by the Superintendent.

Service Purchase: As an additional benefit, troopers can purchase years of service credit for eligible prior military service, Indiana municipal police officer service, Indiana sheriff or other county police officer service, Indiana State Excise police officer or Conservation Enforcement officer service. The purchased service will count toward the calculation of a trooper’s pension.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, January 24, 2021 . Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 2, 2021) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 81st Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.

Like this: Like Loading...