Linton beats Bloomfield for the second time this year, 62 to 53

Some photo highlights of the Linton vs. Bloomfield Boys Basketball game, including: (1.) Drew Smith fighting for the ball on the floor for the Miners, (2.) Lincoln Hale going straight to the basket around two defenders, (3.) Trey Goodman with an easy three, and (4.) Joey Hart grabs a few points off this shot despite Bloomfield being all over the Miners this evening. Linton won over Bloomfield for a second time this year, 62 to 53.

Featured photo is Braden Walters. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

