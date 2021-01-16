Do you want to build a snowman?

This morning, the City of Linton woke up to a light blanket of white snow. The total accumulation did not amount to much, but enough for some local kids to attempt making a snowman, which they named “Bob”. Additional light snow is expected today, tonight, and for the next few days in the local area, according to the National Weather Service.

At just past 5AM, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, stating:

Today and tonight’s outlook includes light snowfall accumulations possible with slick spots on roadways. Most likely times for widespread light snow is mid-morning through the early evening. Another round of light snow will move through the area today and tonight on the back side of a departing upper-level, low-pressure system. Light accumulations are possible. For days two through seven, or Sunday through Friday, the outlook is for more snow on Sunday through Sunday evening, then again late Monday night into Tuesday. Minor accumulations of up to one and a half inches are expected on Sunday, and there may be brief bursts of more intense snowfall, particularly during the daytime hours on Sunday. Another upper-level, low-pressure system will bring light snowfall accumulation to the area on Sunday into Sunday night with lower chances in the coming week.

Photos are file photos, The Lintonian, 2021

