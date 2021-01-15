DHPA announces Indiana Preservation Month photo contest

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because DHPA’s annual Preservation Month photo contest has begun!



The annual contest, run by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old, in Indiana, and must include man-made or designed elements. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.



Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo. Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10mb or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.



For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see dnr.IN.gov/historic/2800.htm. The contest deadline is April 2.



Follow the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) in May. DHPA will be taking over for a week and featuring selected photos along with contest winners.

Featured photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

