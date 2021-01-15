Ellington – House Republicans roll out legislative priorities

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington:

House Republican lawmakers are prioritizing several policies this session to ensure Indiana bounces back stronger than ever before:

Support A Responsible Budget, Key Investments

Ellington said we are committed to crafting a fiscally responsible state budget that invests in key priorities, like establishing a new grant program to target Indiana’s most critical health challenges and expanding rural broadband to help close the digital divide, all while maintaining prudent reserves and our AAA credit rating.

Help Small Businesses, Accelerate Economic Recovery

To support Hoosiers, Ellington said, “we are working on legislation that would provide civil liability protections related to COVID-19 for businesses, schools, health care entities and others. Another proposal would extend and strengthen an existing grant program and give priority to the hospitality industry.”

Invest In Hoosier Students, Teachers & Schools

House Republicans are fast tracking legislation that would fully fund all K-12 public school students for the 2020-21 school year regardless of how they attend school due to COVID-19. This proposal is currently being considered by the full House of Representatives. Other bills would help more families exercise school choice and create a one-time grant to help school-aged children combat learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Support Law Enforcement, Boost Accountability & Transparency In Policing

In the state’s budget, we will invest in law enforcement training facilities and programs, and create a one-time grant to help pay for body cameras. Legislation is also being considered that would require de-escalation training for new recruits and current officers, provide additional flexibility to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board in order to address significant officer misconduct, and require full employment record sharing between police departments to identify bad actors.

Be sure to check out iga.in.gov for more information on these bills and follow along as they move through the legislative process.

Like this: Like Loading...