Top stories in 2020: #2 Federal lawsuit filed against Linton

What started as one local man’s quest to fish again at the same spot he had for years, went on to become an online petition. When hundreds of signatures didn’t persuade city leaders, a federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Linton with the aid of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana. The nature of the suit involves the Americans with Disabilities Act, stemming from the City’s erection of a gate at the entrance of the municipal-owned Conservation Club property. The Lintonian even provided the actual court documents in the pending litigation. These articles made Lee vs. The City of Linton the #2 story of 2020. Stay tuned as the case continues to unfold.

