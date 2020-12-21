Community

City’s holiday trash schedule for Christmas

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
City trash routes will run as normal on Thursday, December 24th with no trash pick up on Friday, which is Christmas Day. Instead, Friday’s trash will be picked up with the following Monday’s route.

Featured graphic courtesy the City of Linton

