City’s holiday trash schedule for Christmas

City trash routes will run as normal on Thursday, December 24th with no trash pick up on Friday, which is Christmas Day. Instead, Friday’s trash will be picked up with the following Monday’s route.
Featured graphic courtesy the City of Linton
Free Local News for Linton, Indiana
City trash routes will run as normal on Thursday, December 24th with no trash pick up on Friday, which is Christmas Day. Instead, Friday’s trash will be picked up with the following Monday’s route.
Featured graphic courtesy the City of Linton