Some photo highlights of yesterday’s girls’ varsity basketball game between Linton and Shakamak, including: (1.) Vanesa Shafford shooting behind the arc, (2.) Bradie Chambers looking for a pass, (3.) Abby Brownfield trying to get rid of the ball on the floor, and (4.) Izzy Wall throwing a shot over the block. Linton won, 72 to 19.

Featured photo is Linton’s Haley Rose. All photography by Austin Gordon Photography.

