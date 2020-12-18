Looking for a new career? IDOC now hiring

From the Indiana Department of Corrections:

Sometimes you just know when it’s time to start something new. So, here is your chance to start your new, challenging, and rewarding career with the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC).

An IDOC Recruiter and a representative from the Human Resources Department will be available to answer questions and schedule interviews. Information about locations with immediate openings will also be presented.

Each virtual hiring event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams at the listed time and date. All times are Eastern Standard Time

https://bit.ly/37TdsyF January 6, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

https://bit.ly/2JNYxOq January 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.

https://bit.ly/2IHvFqs January 23, at 11 a.m.

https://bit.ly/3naFWuh January 27 at 3 p.m.

There are a variety of open positions, but the greatest need is for Correctional Officers and Maintenance Staff.

Featured graphic courtesy IDOC

