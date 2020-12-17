Elected officials’ swearing-in to be live-streamed

On December 29th, 2020, Circuit Court Judge Erik Allen and Superior Court Judge Dena Martin will administer oaths of office to new and returning elected officials serving Greene County. The ceremony will take place at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners’ meeting room on the third floor of the Greene County Courthouse.

While family members and public are invited to attend, social distancing requirements result in limited space for observation. To better allow family and public participation in the ceremony, the swearing in will be livestreamed on YouTube. A link to the stream may be found on Greene County Government’s YouTube channel under videos-upcoming live streams; or individuals may access the stream directly here.

Judge Dena Martin will take the oath of office to begin her third term as Judge of the Greene Superior Court, and after taking her oath, she will share swearing in duties with Judge Allen.

Ed Strong starts his first term as county surveyor upon taking his oath. Commissioners Ed Michael and Nathan Abrams each begins his third term. County Council member and current president Gregg Roudebush will accept his third term with the Council; and Jerry Frye begins his fourth term as a Council member. Karen Abrams will take the oath of office to begin her first term with the County Council.

Not in attendance will be Treasurer Nicole Stahl, who has already taken her oath of office and will begin her second term as treasurer on January 1st, 2021.

