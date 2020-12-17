Turkey Run State Park to host guided ice hikes in the new year

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Looking for something new to do in 2021? Experience Turkey Run State Park’s canyons in a new way with guided ice hikes on Saturdays in January and February 2021. Participants will be led through either Rocky Hollow, Bear Hollow, or Gypsy Gulch, depending on the date.



All ice hikes require advance registration. Boot spikes, which allow for safer hiking on ice and snow than boots alone, will be provided for participants. Those wishing to join must wear the boots and be able to lift both legs to a 90-degree angle.



All ice hikes are subject to change due to weather conditions. Depending on the weather, routes may be changed, and spikes may not be necessary. Face coverings are required.



Register by contacting the Turkey Run State Park Nature Center at 765-597-2635 or adouglass@dnr.IN.gov.



Boot spikes can also be rented from the park’s Nature Center for individual hikes for $5 a day. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, and a naturalist will be available to assist guests in getting the boot spikes on properly.



Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle may apply.



Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is located about 67 miles north of Linton at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, which is approximately a one and one-half hour drive from Linton via IN-59 N.

Featured photo by Nikita Khandelwal from Pexels

