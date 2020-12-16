Greene County Jail Log – December 16th, 2020

With no arrests made since Thursday, December 10th, 2020, there was only one entry in the Greene County Jail Log received earlier today, namely:

Curtis Glen Sparks, age 40, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant stemming from a petition to revoke a suspended sentence involving an invasion of privacy – violation of protective order. No bond. Sparks has retained Bloomington-based attorney Joseph Lozano.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

