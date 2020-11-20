Lawmakers sworn in, prepare for session ahead

From Indiana State Representative Jeff Ellington:

This week, lawmakers gathered in Indianapolis for Organization Day, the official start of the 2021 legislative session. I also took the oath of office to continue serving our community as state representative for House District 62.

The upcoming legislative session will run from January through the end of April.

Your thoughts and feedback on issues affecting our community and state are important and help me best serve you at the Statehouse. Please reach out to me anytime at 317-232-9833 or h62@iga.in.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...