A holiday wreath show and silent auction is coming soon at the Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center of Greene County. Silent bids on the featured wreaths will begin virtually on the group’s Facebook page, then a brunch with final bidding will be held in-person beginning at 11AM and end at 1PM on Saturday, December 5th. All proceeds benefit the Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center, which is located at 110 East Vincennes Street in Linton.

