OptOutside with DNR on Black Friday instead

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Looking for a great place to socially distance and avoid crowds on Black Friday? Give yourself some space and #OptOutside at a DNR property this year.

“Opt Outside” on Black Friday and get free admission to any DNR property that charges a gate fee on that day.



You also can be entered in drawings for DNR annual passes, lake permits, Outdoor Indiana subscriptions, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards and DNR staff-led outdoor experiences, among other items, just by choosing to #optoutside at a DNR property.



There are three main ways to participate:

1. Share your photos. Post photos of your outdoor Black Friday on DNR social media using the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2020. Posts that do not use that hashtag are not eligible for the drawings. DNR properties you can visit to participate include state parks, reservoirs, state forests, state fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves and off-road riding state recreation areas. There are “bonus” opportunities for tagging photos that show you or your family practicing #responsiblerecreation, checking out a #vistaview, enjoying #activeoutside recreation such as hunting, fishing, kayaking, or sharing a photo with the hashtag #maskuphoosiers. See additional details at on.IN.gov/optoutside.



DNR social media sites for posting include division and/or property pages as well as the links listed below.

– Indiana State Parks Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs

– Indiana Fish & Wildlife Facebook page: facebook.com/INfishandwildlife

– Indiana State Forest Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnrforestry

– Indiana Outdoor Recreation Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnroutdoorrec

– DNR Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnr

– DNR Instagram feed: instagram.com/indianadnr

2. Stay overnight. Camp at a state park, reservoir or state forest recreation area, or stay at an Indiana State Park Inn on Black Friday. The hashtag #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP must be used with your post to be eligible for the drawings. Find out more about winter camping facilities at stateparks.IN.gov/9655.htm. Make camping reservations at camp.IN.gov or inn reservations at IndianaInns.com.



3. Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt. Visit any DNR property and complete the #optoutside scavenger hunt on Black Friday then return it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to be entered in a separate drawing for prizes and experiences.



The scavenger hunt details and an overview of the prizes for drawings and participation are listed at on.IN.gov/optoutside.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels



Everyone who posts a photo as described, camps or stays at an Indiana state park inn, or participates in the scavenger hunt will be entered in a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton. REI is a supporter of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and Indiana State Parks.



REI started the #optoutside initiative in 2015, announcing it would close its stores on Black Friday. For more information, visit rei.com/opt-outside. To read an REI blog about the benefits of being outdoors, visit rei.com/blog/news/a-dose-of-the-outdoors.

