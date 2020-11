The annual Christmas light show is now up-and-running at Pleasant Grove Farms with a combination Christmas/patriotic theme until Thanksgiving, then it will change to Christmas-only. The show runs every night from sunset until11pm. Tune your radio to 106.7FM to listen to the coordinated music in your vehicle.

Pleasant Grove Farms is located at 2750 S Pleasant Grove Farms in Lyons. Map below:

Featured photo courtesy Pleasant Grove Farms

