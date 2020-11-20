Housing out-of-county inmates slightly surpasses new arrests and bookings

In the past three days, housing out-of-county inmates has slightly outpaced new arrests and warrant bookings, which means some additional income for the county via fees for housing the inmates where other jails are overcrowded. A total of eight (8) out-of-county inmates have been transferred in the past three days of logs, compared to seven (7) new arrests and bookings for warrants, which includes the following persons below:

Jordan Lee Burch, age 32, of Loogootee was arrested for Dealing a Synthetic Drug or Look-Alike. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.

Shiane Georgina Barnhart, age 25, of Bloomfield was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated plus Endangerment, Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice, Dealing a Synthetic Drug or Look-Alike. Bond was set at $10,500 with ten percent allowed.

Kenneth Ryan Anderson, age 39, of Jasonville was arrested for Driving While Suspended with Prior Suspension Within Ten Years. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

LLoyd Robert Turpin, age 48, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $15,000 with ten percent allowed.

Alexandria Jo Hacker-Warner, age 27, of Newberry was booked on a warrant for Driving While Suspended with Prior Suspension Within 10 Years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Gretchen Michelle Harbison, age 45, of Huntingburg was booked on a warrant for Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine. No bond.

Christopher Richard Porter, age 24, of Solsberry was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Invasion of Privacy. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

