Here are some photo highlights of the Linton at North Daviess Girls Basketball game earlier today, including: (1.) Gentry Warrick, (2.) Gentry Warrick going up for a layup, (3.) Jaylee Hayes shooting behind the 3-point line, (4.) Aubrey Burgess fighting hard for a two-point shot, and (5.) Carsyn Chambers going for a layup off a fast break. The Linton girl won 67-20.

These and other high-resolution photo files and prints are available at Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...