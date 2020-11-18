The Lintonian launches new real estate tab!

You’ve asked for it, and we’ve delivered!

Starting today, The Lintonian has added a new tab for real estate available in and around the Linton area. Looking to buy a lot? Need an apartment? Be sure to select the ‘Real Estate‘ tab within the top menu to scroll through Linton’s best place to see properties.

If you’d like to see other topics or services added, please use the ‘Submit a Story‘ button on the site. We’d be glad to hear your ideas. As always, thank you for reading The Lintonian, where you can tap into life in Linton, Indiana!

Featured photo of sparkler by Kaique Rocha from Pexels

