GCGH welcomes Nancy Hudson to GCGH’s Board of Trustees

From the Greene County General Hospital:

During the November 17th, 2020 semi-virtual public board meeting, the GCGH Board of Trustees welcomed Nancy Hudson to the GCGH Board of Trustees. Nancy is a Greene County native and retired from teaching at Bloomfield School District after serving the district for 27 years. Nancy also serves on the Greene County Election Board as the Republican representative and on Madi’s Hope Foundation. After Nancy was unanimously voted to serve on the board, she publicly recited the Board of Trustees’ “Oath of Office.”

The board also approved the purchase of additional and upgraded laparoscope equipment as well as hiring BKD to audit the balance sheets of the Hospital. In addition, the board approved purchasing Loss Stop Insurance and approved a new position.

No public comments were recorded and the next GCGH board meeting is scheduled for December 15, 2020.

Featured photo is night scene of ER entrance at GCGH, submitted photo

