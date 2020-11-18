Greene County Jail Log – November 18th, 2020

Only two new arrests were added to the Greene County Jail Log.

A Worthington couple is facing charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16. Kristin Danielle Langley, age 25, and Clayton Duane Langley, age 30, were arrested and charged with the Level 6 Felony counts under IC 35-42-2-1.3(b)(2).

Although details of this particular incident are not available, the arrest of both genders in instances of domestic violence is rare. In fact, some experts say gender bias accounts for men being arrested significantly more frequently than their female counterparts, but that may be changing in America. More studies reveal the various underlying abuses and issues.

There is much more to domestic abuse than the physical, such as black eyes, scrapes, or bruises. Refusing to talk about problems, making threats, criticizing or embarrassing your partner, pointing out weaknesses in the other, being sarcastic, or playing the martyr are also controlling behaviors in toxic relationships. Not expressing feelings, withholding intimacy, mistrusting, and not taking care of oneself, as well as trying to isolate the other from friends and family members can be equally as controlling — and damaging to the relationship too.

For more information, resources, or help with domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

