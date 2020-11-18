Millions of Hoosiers eligible for money after Equifax settlement

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today urged Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. The last day for Hoosiers to file claims is Dec. 16, but Attorney General Hill said Hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible.

The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Attorney General Hill sued Equifax following the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.

Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General opted to file its own lawsuit against the company. As a result, Indiana received more money than any of the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million among the participating states.

All the nearly 4 million Indiana residents impacted by the data breach are eligible for a portion of the $19.5 million Equifax paid the state of Indiana. Many eligible Hoosiers have yet to file claims on IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, Attorney General Hill said.

“We structured our settlement with Equifax so that we could give Hoosiers the opportunity to claim money they may have lost due to Equifax’s failure to protect personal information,” Attorney General Hill said. “That money is just waiting to be claimed. Now, it’s up to Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and secure their rightful portion of the settlement.”

Attorney General Hill encourages all Hoosiers who were Indiana residents between March 2017 and July 2017 to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and enter the required information to file a claim. You will be able to select whether you would like your payment digitally or in the form of a paper check. Payments will be distributed after the Dec. 16 claim deadline.

Visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com for more information about filing a claim and for answers to frequently asked questions about the settlement.

Photo by Alexander Mils from Pexels

