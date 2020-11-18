General Assembly kicks off 2021 session

From Indiana State Senator Eric Bassler, Senate District 39:

Yesterday, on November 17th, I gathered with fellow legislators at the Statehouse for Organization Day — the ceremonial start of the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2021 legislative session.

During the first session of each General Assembly, lawmakers craft a comprehensive budget to fund government services for the next two years.

The pandemic and its impact on our state will certainly be at the forefront of the 2021 legislative session, especially with regard to the next state budget. As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I will work with my colleagues to produce a fiscally responsible budget that promotes a strong economic environment and recovery across Indiana.

As the 2021 session begins, I encourage residents of Senate District 39 to contact me with any questions or comments by email at Senator.Bassler@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.

