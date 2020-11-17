Four refrigerated semi-trailers ordered to house dead bodies not quite accurate

In recent days, it has been widely reported in the media that nearby Vigo County had recently signed a contract for four refrigerated semi-trailers to house mass casualties from COVID-19. We are learning now, however, that was only partially true.

A Vigo County health department spokesperson has since clarified that the county has had a long-standing agreement in-place for refrigerated trucks as part of its emergency preparedness for mass casualties, in general. The dramatization of the refrigerator trucks, though, should not be taken as a cue to take the current pandemic less seriously though.

Closer to home, cases of COVID-19 have been rising, according to data from the Greene County Health Department. About a week ago, the GCHD stated, “We have surveilled more positive cases in the past three (3) weeks, than during the entire pandemic.” To that negative, though, it went on to issue everyday steps to help control COVID-19, as well as all respiratory viruses, such as:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer often.

Cover cough and sneezes with a tissue; throw the tissue away and then, wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as remotes, game controllers, and doorknobs.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The local Health Department has been offering lots of resources, including a recent flu shot clinic county-wide at several locations and times.

Many in the community have stepped up to help, too, including most recently three Bloomfield stores. On Wednesday, November 18th, gloves, hats, boots, school supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, masks and more will be available outside of the Second Time’s a Charm store , which is located at 31 S. Washington Street in Bloomfield, from 9am-6pm. “They have all child and adult sizes available, and they are free to anyone, regardless of where you live or your income,” a note from the local school stated this morning.

