GCHD: more COVID cases in past three weeks than during entire pandemic

From the Greene County Health Department:

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout our community, Greene County is in a state of high alert. We have surveilled more positive cases in the past three (3) weeks, than during the entire pandemic, but you have the power to stop COVID-19 in its tracks by wearing a mask in public and take the following everyday steps to control all respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer often.

Cover cough and sneezes with a tissue; throw the tissue away and then, wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as remotes, game controllers, and doorknobs.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick.

Call your healthcare provider if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

As cold and flu season approach, the Greene County Health Department is working to help keep you and your family safe from the threat of COVID-19. The health department offers a free COVID-19 testing site located on the grounds of the Greene County Highway Office at 855 N 800 W, Switz City.

The GCHD hours of operation are:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8AM to 2PM

Tuesday and Thursday from 1PM to 6PM

Saturday from 8AM to 4PM

Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as two (2) years of age can be tested with parental consent. Walk-ins are welcome, but to avoid waiting in line, individuals can register for an appointment by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 812-384-4496.

Also, the health department has free mask and flu shots available to the public at 217 E. Spring St., Suite 1, Bloomfield. Phone ahead to avoid waiting for a mask or flu shot. Flu mist and high dose flu vaccine is available. The health department hours are Monday through Friday 8AM to 4PM.

For more information, please visit the Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.co.greene.in.us/health.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...