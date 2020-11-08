Lehman honored with VSP/AAOF Practice Excellence Scholarship Award

Submitted Article

On October 10th, Linton-Stockton High School graduate Sydney Lehman was honored with the 2020 VSP/AAOF Practice Excellence Scholarship Award. The Practice Excellence Award is a long-standing and prestigious award, which VSP Global is proud to offer through a partnership with the American Academy of Optometry Foundation.

This award represents the very best in what Optometry has to offer in patient care, practice management, and in our communities. Only two recipients from each of the 25 schools and colleges of Optometry in the U.S. and Canada receive this award each year, making the accomplishment even more special.

She was nominated by clinical faculty and then selected by the Awards and Honors Committee, as one of the two Indiana University School of Optometry recipients of the 2020 VSP/AAOF Practice Excellence Scholarships. This prestigious award is given to two Indiana University School of Optometry 4th year students, who excel in delivering primary eye care services to clinical patients with a commitment to enter the independent practice of optometry.

Sydney was also awarded the Dr. & Mrs. R. Lewis Scott Scholarship. This award is a class rank merit-based award given to a third year student at the end of the fall semester.

Sydney graduated from Linton Stockton High School in 2012 and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 2017 from Indiana University. She is a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, serving as Treasurer.

She will be a Board Certified Doctor of Optometry after finishing her educational career at Indiana University School of Optometry in May 2021. Sydney Lehman is the daughter of Rennae and Ron Lehman of Linton.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be Dr. Sydney Lehman!

Submitted photo of Miss Sydney Lehman

