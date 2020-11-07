Greene County Jail Log

Ross Chad Orr, age 30, of Bloomfield was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Bond was set at $1,000 with 10% allowed. Released on bond.
Chad William Godsey, age 40, of Terre Haute was booked on a warrant for Driving While Suspended, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% allowed. Released on bond.
Cody Duane Longest, age 22, of Vincennes was booked on Distribution of an Intimate Image. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% allowed.
Kyle Gene Feutz, age 34, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for Domestic Battery, Habitual Traffic Violator, and Failure to Appear.
Readers are reminded all persons should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.