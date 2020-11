Some photo highlights of the Sectional Championship game with Mater Dei at Linton, including: (1.) Gabe Eslinger pursuing the call carrier; (2) Being chased, Hunter Gennicks looks for a receiver; (3.) Braymon Lannan waiting for the ball to be snapped; and (4.) Linton Defensive line ready for the ball to be put into play. Mater Dei won, 37-20.

These and other high-resolution prints and photo files available and offered at Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...