GCEDC sets sights on the future with implementation of Strategic Plan

From the Greene County Economic Development Corporation:

The Greene County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) is putting its new strategic plan into action. This comes after months of discussion and collaboration with local leaders, business owners and the GCEDC Board of Directors. This new plan establishes organizational goals to be carried out over the next three to five years and beyond.

GCEDC began the strategic planning process earlier this year with consultants Manns Consulting and Crafted Communications. The team created a survey and distributed it to area business owners, community leaders, government officials and school representatives. The survey gauged the community’s perception of GCEDC and what role it plays across Greene County. Manns and Crafted facilitated multiple meetings with GCEDC Executive Brianne Jerrels, and a committee of GCEDC Board Members. In July, a Strategic Planning Impact Session was held at the Greene County Community Event Center, which brought together GCEDC Board Members and community stakeholders to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses, identify focus areas and develop goals for the future of GCEDC.

Through the planning process, the organization determined the following focus areas:

-Business Retention & Expansion

-Business Attraction & Site Development/Certification

-Workforce Development

-Small Business & Entrepreneurship

-Municipal Government Integration & Participation

-Moving GCEDC Forward

GCEDC’s mission has always been to enhance the quality of life for Greene County, Indiana residents by fostering an environment that will create and retain jobs, increase the tax base and promote economic growth. The organization used the planning process to develop its core values:

-Innovation

-Commitment to Excellence

-Pride in Community

-Resourceful

-Collaborative

The strategic planning process also turned out a new vision for the organization. “GCEDC will become an organization that creates, facilitates and supports innovation, development and education among businesses, government and residents of Greene County.”

“I want to thank our Board and community members who dedicated their time and talents to help shape the new GCEDC strategic plan and the future of the county,” said Jerrels. “In the coming months, we will begin new initiatives to strengthen and increase our economic opportunities, and I look forward to working with our local businesses and stakeholders as well as our regional and state partners to grow Greene County.”

