Indiana FFA Foundation awarded grant through Lilly Endowment

From the Indiana State Department of Agriculture:

The Indiana FFA Foundation received a $37,000 grant through the Youth Program Resilience Fund of the Lilly Endowment Inc.

“We were honored to be selected as one of the grantees through this Lilly Endowment program,” said Lisa Chaudion, Indiana FFA Foundation Director. “These funds will go a long way in helping students with online learning and allow the Indiana FFA Association and Foundation more ways to prepare for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The mission of the Indiana FFA Foundation is to support, fund and promote the programs and objectives of the Indiana FFA Association. The FFA Association has 12,500 members and supports 211 chapters.

The Indiana FFA Foundation will use the grant to fund COVID-19 related expenses including technology for virtual learning needs, cleaning supplies and equipment and funds for general operations impacted by the pandemic. The Indiana FFA Foundation will be able to continue its commitment to FFA members and youth across the state. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

“The Indiana FFA Foundation is a crucial part of the Indiana FFA Association,” said Sam Miller, Indiana FFA Director. “We are so grateful the foundation received this generous award from the Lilly Endowment to position students toward future success.”

The grant to the Indiana FFA Foundation is one of 297 that Lilly Endowment has made through the Youth Program Resilience Fund to help youth-serving organizations across Indiana adapt their work to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants from this fund are part of more than $170 million in grants Lilly Endowment has made to help organizations serve individuals and communities amid the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...