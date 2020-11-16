Greene County Jail Log – November 16, 2020

John Tryon Keys, Age 53, of Sullivan was arrested for Residential Entry. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Blake Crysel Holmes, age 24, of Jasonville began his sentence for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangerment.
John David Williams, age 49, of Solsberry was arrested for Intimidation and Pointing a Firearm. Bond was set at $14,000 with ten percent allowed; bond was paid.
Rodney J. Roark, age 53, of Bloomfield began a sentence for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.
Christopher Alvin Adams, age 28, of Vernon, Indiana was booked on a warrant for Domestic Battery in the Presents of a Child Less than 16 Years Old and Confinement. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed; bond was paid.
Matthew David Spencer, age 46, of Solsberry was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended. No bond.
All arrested persons should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.